Clarence George Oconnell Jr. Clarence (George) Oconnell Jr 55 of N.E. Kansas city passed away June 1 2019 George was preceded in death by his Parents Joyce and Clarence Oconnell and his Son Terrance He is survived by his Wife Ruth Oconnell and six children Christina Handley Gregory Cook Amy Young Kimberly Rodriquez Makayla Rodgers and Son Devin Oconnell 13 Grand Children and 9 Great Grand Children his Brother Bruce and Sister in-law Kimberly Johnson and Nephew Bruce Jr and many other Family and Friend a Celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 9th at Fairmount Park 2pm-6pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019