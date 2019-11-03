|
Clarence L. Roeder Clarence Lou Roeder, 86, died peacefully in his home on October 30th surrounded by his family. He leaves his devoted wife of 60 years, Carmen, and three children: Carla Smith, Collette Fultz (Kirk), and Craig Roeder (Heather). He also leaves six grandchildren: Courtney and Christin Smith; Jacob and Austin Fultz; and Haley and Cameron Roeder. Clarence was born October 19, 1933 in Kansas City Kansas. He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Gladys Roeder and his brother John Paul. Clarence graduated in 1951 from Wyandotte High School. He attended KCK Junior College prior to being drafted by the US ARMY. After serving his country, he earned his B.S. in Education from Central Missouri State University and returned to his alma mater, Central Junior High to teach history. Always motivated by growth and education, he enrolled in evening classes at UMKC law school where he earned his Juris Doctor while working during the days. During Law School, Clarence joined the JC Nichols Company where his career spanned 30 years serving on the Board of Directors, Vice President, Secretary, and General Counsel. With a commitment to serving others, Clarence was very generous with his time and many talents. He was a Board Member of the Salvation Army since 1984 and was a recipient of the William Booth Award, an honor he cherished. He was an appointed Honorary Swedish Consul for over 20 years and received The Order of the Polar Star Award at the Royal Palace in Stockholm which is the highest honor given to foreign nationals. He was honored to serve as a Director of Trinity Lutheran Hospital and Chairman of Health Midwest during important transitions in each of those hospitals. Clarence held various Church leadership positions at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection where Clarence and Carmen have been members for over 40 years. In years past, he made fast friends with the kindest and most compassionate doctors and nurses for which he was always so grateful. Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday November 6th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Mount Moriah (10507 Holmes KCMO). Funeral Services will be held Thursday November 7th at 10:30 am at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection (9100 Mission Road PVKS). In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, Salvation Army or Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019