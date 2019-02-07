Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
For more information about
Clarence Henderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Lee's residence
13804 153rd Road North
Jupiter, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Lee's residence
13804 153rd Road North
Jupiter, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Lee Henderson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Clarence Lee Henderson Obituary
Clarence Lee Henderson Clarence Lee Henderson, "Mr. Lee," 75 of Jupiter, FL passed away on February 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Lawrence, KS on September 4, 1943; the son of Ruby Louise Henderson and the late Clarence Lee Henderson. He is survived by his mother, Ruby Louise Henderson; a son, Christopher Brian Henderson (Lisa); two daughters, Christina Henderson Giulianelli (Mario) and Kimberly Henderson; a brother, Jerry Henderson (Joan); nephews, JJ Henderson and Jesse Henderson; as well as many wonderful friends and neighbors. Funeral Services will be held in Jupiter, FL. Burial will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, KS. Condolences may be offered atwww.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now