Clarence Lee Henderson Clarence Lee Henderson, "Mr. Lee," 75 of Jupiter, FL passed away on February 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Lawrence, KS on September 4, 1943; the son of Ruby Louise Henderson and the late Clarence Lee Henderson. He is survived by his mother, Ruby Louise Henderson; a son, Christopher Brian Henderson (Lisa); two daughters, Christina Henderson Giulianelli (Mario) and Kimberly Henderson; a brother, Jerry Henderson (Joan); nephews, JJ Henderson and Jesse Henderson; as well as many wonderful friends and neighbors. Funeral Services will be held in Jupiter, FL. Burial will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, KS. Condolences may be offered atwww.aycockfuneralhomejupiter.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019