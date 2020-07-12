Clarence Maynard Wilkes Clarence "Bud" Maynard Wilkes, 85, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born June 26, 1935 to Glenn M. and Margaret K. (Bright) Wilkes in Perryopolis, PA. Bud served his country proudly for 23 1/2 years in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany during his service time, where he met the love of his life Karin U. Kloe. They were united in marriage in Karlsruhe Germany on June 6, 1961. He served during the Korean War where he was wounded and during the Vietnam War, before his retirement in 1976. Bud restored his 1966 yellow convertible Dodge Dart, and enjoyed taking his car to classic car shows. He was a wonderful painter, painting wildlife and landscape scenes. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karin U. Wilkes of Blue Springs, MO; son, Mark S. Wilkes and his wife Catherine E. of Liberty, MO; granddaughter, Ursula M.K. Wilkes; grandsons, Cory and his wife Katie and their son Thomas James, David and his wife Larissa, Colton and his wife Jessica; sister, Glenna Wilkes of Camarillo, CA, and beloved dog, Violet. Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn M. and Margaret K. Wilkes; brother, Benjamin C. Wilkes. Bud's family would like to graciously thank the nurses and staff from Harbor Hospice, Home in Stead, V.A. of Kansas City, and the Blue Springs Fire Department for all the love and support they have provided. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 801 N.W. RD Mize RD, Blue Springs, MO. His family will receive friends and family from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to mass at the church. Burial will follow mass at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
