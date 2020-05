Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Clarence's life story with friends and family

Share Clarence's life story with friends and family

Clarence R. Holloway 67, passed away April 12, 2020. Funeral services were April 25, at Golden Gate Funeral & Cremations Services LLC,. Private Disposition. Arrangements Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services LLC,.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store