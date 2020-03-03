Home

Clarence Renfro Jr. Clarence J. Renfro Jr., 76, of Kansas City, passed away on February 27, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. A visitation will be 1:30-2:30 pm with a funeral service to follow at Chapel Hill Butler, 701. North 94th St., KCK, 66112. Clarence was born on Oct. 3, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Viola and Clarence Renfro Sr. He attended and graduated East High School with the Class of 1961. On May 2, 1970 he married Nancy and together had four children. He retired from working as a sales representative at Procter and Gamble. Clarence loved camping, golfing, and spending time outside. He also enjoyed cheering on the KC Royals and Chiefs. He was a devoted father and grandfather. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; Viola and Clarence Sr.; wife, Nancy; sister, Vesta; brothers, John and Gene; and infant daughter, Robin. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy (Chris); three sons, Rex, Dwight, and Brian (Traci);; grandchildren, Rex, James, Alyssa, Christian, Braden, Breton, Josie, David, Tanner, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh, Jeremiah, Elijah, and Benjamin; brother, Carl; along with other family and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020
