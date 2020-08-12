Clarinne V. DiGiovanni Clarinne V. DiGiovanni, 90, of Kansas City, passed away August 9, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, MO, on April 10, 1930 to the Honorable Frank Benanti and Josephine LaBoi, and attended St. Aloysius grade school and high school. In 1948, she attended Webster College in St. Louis, MO. She later met her husband, Paul A. DiGiovanni. They were married on September 7, 1949 and raised four wonderful children together. After her kids were raised, she became a real estate agent for J.C. Nichols. She received many awards for her outstanding sales performance in the industry. Clarinne had a love for playing cards with her girlfriends, girl's trips to the Lake, and bowling in a league. Later on, she found a new hobby in jewelry making. She loved her family immensely and treasured time spent with them. She looked forward to gathering for Sunday meals and special occasions with her extended family. Clarinne is survived by her sister, Josephine Badale; her four children and their spouses, Mark DiGiovanni (Marjorie), Dennis DiGiovanni (Nancy), Janine Mirabile (Leonard), Paula Brown (Tracy); seven grandchildren, Joseph DiGiovanni, Jasper Mirabile III, Rachel Bagby, Christina Knopke, Cara Moore, Paul Brown, and Trey Brown, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, the Honorable Frank Benanti and Josephine; her husband, Paul A. DiGiovanni; her brothers, Ignazio Benanti and Frank Benanti, Jr.; and her son, Joseph S. DiGiovanni. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com