We got to know Clarinne at Brookdale.

We thought a lot of her. Friendly, funny,

and a great person to know. She loved her family and they will miss her very much. We helped out with the mass at Brookdale is how we got to know her.

We are very sorry for your great loss.

God bless her. Sincerely Dave and Rosalie Barreca

Rosalie Barreca

Friend