Clark C. Bradshaw Clark Bradshaw, 74, passed away on February 25, 2019, at Kansas City Hospice House, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Westminster College (Westminster College - Office of Development, 501 Westminster Avenue, Fulton, MO 65251), Kansas City Hospice House (1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114), or Care Heaven Foundation for Jeanne's Place (3848 W. 75thSt. Prairie Village, KS 66208). A full obituary can be read at www.signaturefunerals.com. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019
