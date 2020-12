Claude Charles AdamFebruary 7, 1935 - November 27, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Claude Charles Adam passed away Nov. 27, 2020 at St. Lukes Plaza. He was born Feb. 7, 1935 in Philadelphia. He is survived by his wife Donna, his brother Jacques, his sister-in-law Carolyn, nephew Patrick and his family. He and Donna were married 54 years and he was a proud Marine. The private service will be at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Episcopal Church on December 18 at 3:p.m. and available on livestreamingstandrewkc.org . Donations may be made to Parish Care c/o Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church 6401 Wornall Terr., KCMO 64113