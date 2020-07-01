Claude M. Hallam
1939 - 2020
Claude M. Hallam Claude M. Hallam, passed away on June 9, 2020 at the Oak Grove Nursing and Rehab Center. Claude was born on August 18, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, but grew up in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. He was the second son born to Ted and Oivi Hallam. He moved back to Kansas City in 1957 and graduated from the Kansas City Business College. He married Kay Hendershot on June 3, 1960 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Independence Mo. He worked as an accountant for 30 years at the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Overland Park, Ks. Claude was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Dr. Ted Hallam, DVM. He is mourned by his wife of 61 years, Kay Hallam; brother John Hallam (Sandi) retired US Navy, Florida; sister, Valerie Weaver (Jim) retired Nurse Practioner, El Dorado Springs, Mo; pet Wiggles (a teacup Doxie); as well as nieces and nephews and many friends. A Memorial Service will be planned later. Interment will be in Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence, Mo.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
