Claudean Viola Daniel Claudean Viola Daniel, Grandview, MO passed away March 19, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1937 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Claude and Alyce Cummins. She was the eldest of four children (Alan, Mary and William). The family would eventually make Kansas City its home. Early in life she accepted Christ, dedicated her life to family and developed a love for music. She was a devoted mother, accomplished pianist, highly regarded leader throughout her career and a great friend. Claudean married Ralph Daniel (Battalion Chief, KCFD) and five children were born, Stephanye, Raymond, Karen, Felicia and Warren. Their parental guidance led to a sense of togetherness reflected in many celebrations, travel and most importantly, support during difficult times. Professionally, she served the health care industry at Martin Luther King Hospital (Controller) and Government Employee Hospital Association (Manager of Customer Service Center). Claudean was wise, loyal, witty, charming, a lot of fun and expected excellence. As a mother, she worked tirelessly to raise five children with family values centered on love, respect and giving back. Her spirit was most free while traveling the world, engaging people, listening to music and watching sports (KC Chiefs and basketball). Services for Ms. Daniel will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO 64131; visitation from 9-11 AM; celebration of life at 11 AM and interment at Floral Hills Cemetery, 7100 Blue Ridge Blvd, KCMO. She is survived by all of her children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two siblings, close relatives and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the local .



