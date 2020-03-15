Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Claudette Wigle
Claudette June (Smithhisler) Wigle

Claudette June (Smithhisler) Wigle Obituary
Claudette June (Smithhisler) Wigle Claudette June (Smithhisler) Wigle, 77, of Raymore, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS, with family at her side. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Claudette's life at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, March 15, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1111 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore. Private interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas City Hospice. You may read Claudette's obituary, share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020
