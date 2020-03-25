Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Claudette Hill
Claudette Keys Hill

Claudette Keys Hill Obituary
Claudette Keys Hill Claudette Keys Hill, 83, Olathe, Kansas, passed away March 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for the family, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Claudette was born February 20, 1937 to Claude and Mildred French Keys. She is survived by her husband, Richard Hill of the home, two daughters, Jacquie Hill, Fairway, Kansas and Julie (Greg) Dellinger, Edmond, Oklahoma and a granddaughter, Miranda (Judah) Briscoe, Edmond, Oklahoma. Please visit www.penwellgabelkc.com for a full obituary.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020
