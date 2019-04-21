Claudia J. Roach Claudia J. Roach, age 75, formerly of Kansas City, passed away peacefully at her home in Stillwater, Oklahoma in the presence of her daughter on April 11th, 2019. A service to celebrate her truly unique life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Born Claudia Jo Moersch on November 9, 1943, she spent her childhood on the family's dairy farm in Calumet County, Wisconsin. After graduating from Goodrich High School, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri. Claudia spent the bulk of her life in Kansas City, raising her children Whitney and Jason while also enjoying a vast network of friends and colleagues. Claudia served as a flight attendant for Central and Braniff Airlines during the 1960s. Following her time at the airlines, she went on to build a longtime career in Real Estate and Life Insurance and ultimately retired as a Regional Trainer for Metropolitan Life. Claudia was married and divorced, describing herself as the mother of three children and proud Nana to a grandson. Members of her family include her daughter Dr. Whitney A. Bailey, son-in-law Scott, and her grandson Eli, all of Stillwater, Oklahoma; her beloved big sister Ann Serpe (Tony) of Elkhorn, Wisconsin; two nieces and their families, Laurel Kling (Steve) and Lynn Cornwell (David). Until her death, Claudia enjoyed enduring relationships with her two step-daughters and their families, Monica Sickman (Russell) and Terri Boyd (Clark). She is predeceased by her only son, Jason B. Hatfield, a daughter who died at birth, and her parents, Wilbur and Marcella Moersch. Those who wish to honor Claudia's life with a gift may do so by contributing to the First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater, 524 S. Duncan St, Stillwater, Ok 74074.

