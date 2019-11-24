Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claudine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudine M. Brown


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudine M. Brown Obituary
Claudine M. Brown Claudine M. Brown, 85, long time resident of Weatherby Lake, passed away November 16, 2019. She died in her home peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Paris, France on January 17, 1934 and was the only child of Maurice and Jean Gaset. She met her soul mate, Neil Brown in Fontainebleau, France and they married in 1954. Claudine was very active in her community, loved animals, her family and made everything beautiful for those around her. She raised her family and served this country as a military wife, enduring the many years of separation that was required. Claudine is survived by her husband, Neil M Brown of Kansas City, MO and two daughters, Kathleen Brown (Lloyd Wallis) of Torrance, CA and Linda Brown of Denver, CO as well as her cat, Mimi. A Celebration of Life to be at a later date and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -