Claudine M. Brown Claudine M. Brown, 85, long time resident of Weatherby Lake, passed away November 16, 2019. She died in her home peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born in Paris, France on January 17, 1934 and was the only child of Maurice and Jean Gaset. She met her soul mate, Neil Brown in Fontainebleau, France and they married in 1954. Claudine was very active in her community, loved animals, her family and made everything beautiful for those around her. She raised her family and served this country as a military wife, enduring the many years of separation that was required. Claudine is survived by her husband, Neil M Brown of Kansas City, MO and two daughters, Kathleen Brown (Lloyd Wallis) of Torrance, CA and Linda Brown of Denver, CO as well as her cat, Mimi. A Celebration of Life to be at a later date and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019