Cleo Evelyn Sharp Cleo Evelyn Sharp, 98, of Overland Park, KS passed away on July 28, 2020. Cleo was born December 31, 1921 in a sod hut on a farm outside of Russell, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents Martin Cleve Marshall and Myrtle Mitchell Marshall, brothers Bernard and Rolland and her husband of 72 years, Fred William Sharp (D. 2013) Cleo is survived by son Bruce Sharp, daughter Barbara (David) Wentz, granddaughter Whitney Helsdon, brother Malcolm (Janice) Marshall and her nieces and nephews. Public Visitation will be held 1-2:00pm, Tuesday, August 4 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Private family services will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Cleo's honor to Branson-Hollister Senior Center, 201 Compton Dr., #2055, Branson, MO 65616.