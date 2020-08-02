1/1
Cleo Evelyn Sharp
1921 - 2020
Cleo Evelyn Sharp Cleo Evelyn Sharp, 98, of Overland Park, KS passed away on July 28, 2020. Cleo was born December 31, 1921 in a sod hut on a farm outside of Russell, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents Martin Cleve Marshall and Myrtle Mitchell Marshall, brothers Bernard and Rolland and her husband of 72 years, Fred William Sharp (D. 2013) Cleo is survived by son Bruce Sharp, daughter Barbara (David) Wentz, granddaughter Whitney Helsdon, brother Malcolm (Janice) Marshall and her nieces and nephews. Public Visitation will be held 1-2:00pm, Tuesday, August 4 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO. Private family services will follow. Memorial contributions may be made in Cleo's honor to Branson-Hollister Senior Center, 201 Compton Dr., #2055, Branson, MO 65616.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
AUG
4
Service
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
