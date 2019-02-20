Resources More Obituaries for Cleo Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cleo Martin "Marty" Larson

Obituary Flowers Cleo Martin "Marty" Larson Cleo "Marty" Martin Larson, 82, ofIndependence, MO, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6-7pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, service to follow at 7pm, both at Messiah Lutheran Church, 613 S Main St, Independence, MO 64050. Burial will follow at a later date in Berwick, IL. Marty was born December 30, 1936 in Macomb, IL to Theodore and Millicent (Rood) Larson. Marty graduated high school and spent a short time in college at both Illinois Wesleyan and Bethel College in Minnesotabefore joining the workforce. In 1957, Marty married his high school sweetheart, Martha "Alice" Carlson and the two had three children together. In addition to 10 years as district manager with K-mart, Marty enjoyed much of his working career owning his own businesses. He enjoyed photography and owned many photo and office supply stores through the years. Marty spent much of his time putting his gift of creativity to work, writing songs, writing books; he even developed a board game. Marty was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and spent many hours volunteering in the food pantry at the church. Marty really enjoyed vacationing and his favorite place to visit was Arkansas. Marty also loved the Cubs, talking about Fargo, ND, KU basketball, arm wrestling, and playing "Scrabble", if he could find someone who would be willing to play him. Marty is survived by his wife Martha "Alice" Larson; daughter Diana (Larson) Hall and husband, Doug; sons Ted (Marilyn) Larson, and Johnny Larson; grandchildren Rachel (Hall) Hankins and husband Jeremy, David (Emily) Hall, Kristi (Hall) Pogue and husband Matt, Ellen Larson, Sarah Larson, Collin Larson and Gavin Larson; great grandchildren Rylan, Adelynn, Sophia, Olivia, Joshua, and Eli; and sisters, Virginia (Jack) Cooper, and Anita (Doug) Rutzen. He is preceded in death by both parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816- 373-3600)



