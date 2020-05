Or Copy this URL to Share

Cleophus D. Smith 68, passed away March 8, 2020. Memorial gathering: May 16, Berkeley Riverfront Park, 1892 River Front Dr, Kansas City, MO for family & friends at 1 pm. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons & Sons Funeral Chapels



