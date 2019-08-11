|
Cleota Caroline (Dack) Travis Cleota Caroline Travis of Kansas City, Mo, died Friday August 2, 2019 at Kingswood Living Center, Kansas City, MO. Memorial services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Road, Overland Park, KS on Thursday August 15th, 5:30PM. Immediately following her memorial services, a cremation burial with her husband's ashes in Christ Church Disciples Garden, Nall at 91st Street, Overland Park, KS and reception for family and friends at Kingswood Living Center, 10000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO will take place. Her request was that any donations be directed to St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church. Mrs. Travis was born September 6, 1918 near Ravenwood, MO, to John and Alta Frances Dack. She had two brothers, Vester and Vilas, and was the only surviving member of the family. She graduated from Ravenwood High School and Central Methodist College, Fayette, Mo. In the depths of the Great Depression, she was lucky to have a job teaching the one-room country school she had attended as a child, then in the high school at Graham, Mo. In 1946 she came to Kansas City as Personnel Director for the Jones Store, then went to Hallmark as supervisor of writers and editors. In 1956 she entered the advertising agency business, first at Bozell and Jacobs then at Barickman Advertising where she retired in 1978. She was a quiet lifelong supporter of charities and the arts, held offices and served on boards of service organizations such as American Women in Radio and Television. In 1974 she married Albert M. (Bert) Travis. Individually and as a team, they were diligent workers at Christ Episcopal Church. Until a few years before his death in 2001 they were ardent and adventuresome travelers, both on this continent and abroad. In 2003 she settled into the neighborly "Villas of Kingswood" and found numerous volunteer opportunities there. Adding in the commitments she brought with her, it made for a busy life. In 2006 she became a dedicated parishioner at St. Thomas. When physical limitations slowed her down, she treasured the continuing care and attention of her neighbors, family, church and wide-spread network of friends and associates. All of their lives she was close to the four Dack nephews who are her brothers' sons and to their wives and families. Nephew Roger died as a young man; the other three survive: David (and Karen), Conifer, CO; Larry (and Donna), Ravenwood, MO; Randy (and Laurie), Overland Park, KS and their children and grandchildren. She reveled in being Aunt Kee Kee to three generations. She leaves a sister-in-law Margaret Dack of Overland Park, KS. Her husband's daughter, Martha Walz of Fayetteville, AR, also survives, along with her four daughters: (JoLynne, Julie, Cara, and Melissa and their husbands), Martha's four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bert's other daughter, Victoria, died in 2010 after a long illness. She was proud to be Aunt Caroline to four generations of her husband's nieces and nephews scattered across the country. She was especially attached and indebted to three of his grandnieces and their husbands living nearby: Kris and Oliver Becker, Olathe; Karen and Gary Robertson, Overland Park; Kathy and Mark Van Auken, Lenexa, and their children and grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was communication with a wide and constantly evolving circle of old and new friends and relatives. She treasured the people who made her long life a pleasant one.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019