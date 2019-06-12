Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Cleta Smith
More Obituaries for Cleta Smith
Cleta G. Smith


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cleta G. Smith Obituary
Cleta G Smith Cleta G. Smith, 99, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at John Knox Health Care, Lee's Summit, MO. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 5th at 11 a.m. in the Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd Street, LSMO 64063. Cleta was born in Columbus, KS on May 10, 1920 to J. Q. and Ethel M. (Brown) Green. She married Walter L. Smith who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Imogene G. Evans. She is survived by her two sons, Stephen L. Smith and his wife Margaret and Douglas W. Smith and her 102 year old sister, Maxine G. Black. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. The family expresses their gratitude for the wonderful care of Cleta by John Knox Memory Care and Hospice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019
