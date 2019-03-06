Home

Cletus Simbeck Cletus Simbeck,79, passed at home surrounded by loving family. The devout Catholic Father of 9 kids,19 grandkids, 5 great grandkids. He's an Army vet, retired from TWA/AA, extraordinary mechanic,avid gardner,loved music,dancing,singing,the outdoors. Most of all he loved the Lord and his Family.He was the Best example of a Dad,Papa,& Friend. We're Blessed to have shared your life! As you read the obits in Heaven, know you will be greatly missed!
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 6, 2019
