Cliff Wade Cliff Wade, 62, of Parkville, MO died on Monday, March 9, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Lynn; children: Zachariah, and Jessica; three grand-children: Owen, Luke and Kathleen. Cliff was a carpenter for 30 years. He was an avid fisherman at many places: San Juan Islands; Victoria Island, British Columbia, Canada; Colorado Trout Streams; South Padre Island; Galveston Island, Texas; Grand Isle State Park, Louisiana; Clearwater Beach, Florida and Smithville Lake, MO. As a child he lived in many places including Washington State, Texas, Kansas , Missouri and Japan. Cremation arrangements entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. No formal services are scheduled. Memories of Cliff and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020