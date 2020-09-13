1/1
Clifford Conklin
1921 - 2020
Lt. Col. Clifford E. Conklin May 14, 1921- September 5, 2020 Clifford Conklin grew up in upstate NY. He joined the US Army Air Corps in August 1942 and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in May of 1943. Cliff was a pilot and flew 25 missions over Germany in a B-17 during WWII where he became a member of "The Lucky Bastards Club". He retired from the USAF in October 1963. Cliff turned his favorite sport into a career when he earned his PGA card in 1965. He was Club Pro at Olathe River Oaks and Meadowbrook. He played his last round of golf at age 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Harriet "Cubs". They celebrated 77 years of marriage in 2020. He also leaves his four children, Christine (EJ) Klinges, Dunedin, FL, Clifford Jr. (Linda), Punta Gorda, FL, Craig (Laura), Chesterfield, MO and Casey (Joye), Belton, MO; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. He said many times that he wanted to live to be 100. Even though he came up short, he had a great run. A celebration of his life will be held in May 2021.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
611 Chestnut
Belton, MO 64012
8163222995
