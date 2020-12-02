1/
Clifford L. Reeves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford L. Reeves
November 28, 2020
Ottawa, Kansas - Clifford l. Reeves, age 69, of Ottawa, KS, died Saturday November 28, 2020, at his home.
Following Covid-19 guidelines funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Ottawa, Kansas. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The family will meet with friends for a visitation at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020. The family suggests memorials to the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter or Franklin County Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas, 66067. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Interment
Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home
325 S Hickory
Ottawa, KS 66067
(785) 242-3550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved