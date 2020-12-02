Clifford L. Reeves
November 28, 2020
Ottawa, Kansas - Clifford l. Reeves, age 69, of Ottawa, KS, died Saturday November 28, 2020, at his home.
Following Covid-19 guidelines funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Ottawa, Kansas. Interment will follow at Hope Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The family will meet with friends for a visitation at Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020. The family suggests memorials to the Prairie Paws Animal Shelter or Franklin County Cancer Foundation. Memorials may be sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas, 66067. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
.