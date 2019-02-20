Clifford Lee Kroh Clifford Lee (Lee) Kroh died February 17, 2019 surrounded by his family. Lee was born to Clifford and Dora Kroh on March 1, 1930.Clifford was a life long resident of Kansas City growing-up in Muncie and graduating from Turner High School. On September 15, 1950,Lee married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Jean (Hart) Kroh. A 68 year love story followed with 10 years in Argentine and Morris, KS followed by 58 years in Merriam, KS Lee served in the US Army in Austria and Italy. He worked 38 years with Proctor and Gamble at the Kansas City Plant, missing only one day of work during that time. Lee was active in the community with the Merriam Christian Church, Merriam Optimist Club, and was a founding member of the Kansas City Area Historic Trails Association. Lee was an avid researcher and historian of the Santa Fe and Leavenworth Military Road Trails. Using his research, the association has mapped the historic trails in the metro area and placed over 350 signs along today's modern roadways that precisely identify the trail route crossings for the public. Lee served the community as a youth baseball and basketball coach and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 247. Lee is survived by his wife Dorothy, two sons and daughters-in-laws, Roger and Sandy Kroh of Lenexa, KS and Brian and Anne Kroh of Vero Beach, FL. He is also survived by five grandchildren Lauren Kroh, Katie Mallery, Phillip Kroh, Meagan Sweat and Susan Kroh. Lee loved his family highlighted by the legendary annual Kroh Family Reunions held throughout the country. A visitation will be held from 9-10 A.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Merriam Christian Church. Funeral service will begin at 10 A.M. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to the Kansas City Area Historical Trails Association (KCAHTA) 5400 Johnson Drive. #275, Mission, KS. 66205-9111. Please write designated for signs in memo line.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019