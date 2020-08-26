Clifford Neil Crain Clifford Neil Crain, 99, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2020. A 72-year resident of Grandview, living at the home he built on 10th Street since 1948. Neil was born on May 13, 1921 to Wilmer Clairmont Crain and Allie Dye Crain in Kansas City, MO. He married Veryl Magolene Kirby on August 10, 1941. They were married for 58 years before Veryl's passing on September 9, 1999. Together they had one daughter and two sons. Neil married Delores Pratt Bybee on March 4, 2000. After graduating from Center High School in 1939, Neil attended Lathrop Trade School and worked at Aircraft Accessories for ten years. In 1949, he began his 34 year career at Bendix, first as a patternmaker, and finally as a supervisor in the Engineering Model Shop. Neil retired in 1983. Neil's love of Scouting began as a boy and continued throughout his life. He served as a Scout Leader in Boy Scout Troop 279 for ten years before becoming the Advisor to Explorer Post 2217 for seven years. He was a Sachem in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and received the Thunderbird District Award of Merit. In retirement Neil was able to pursue his love of travel, owning seven Airstreams, visiting 49 states and several countries. Neil also enjoyed local history and was a Charter Member of the Grandview Historical Society. In 2011 at the age of 90, Neil was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Harry's Hay Day Festival Parade, an annual Grandview event celebrating the birthday and legacy of Harry S. Truman. Neil was a 70 year member of the First Baptist Church of Grandview before moving his membership to the Martin City Baptist Church in 2017. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Delores; daughter, Nancy (Dave); sons, James and William; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 AM, with graveside to follow at 11:45 AM, on Monday, August 31 at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133. Please bring a lawn chair to the graveside service if you would like to attend. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at wwww.floralhillsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Martin City Baptist Church, 520 E. 132nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64145 or the Mic-O-Say Trust Fund, Heart of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, 10210 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131.