Clifford W. Albright CMSgt USAF, Retired, Clifford W. Albright passed away at home on September 2, 2019, with his family around him.Cliff was born in South Dakota in 1929, one of eight children. He joined the Air Force, and retired after 20 years, having served in Japan, Korea, Germany, French Morocco, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Missouri. After the service, Cliff worked at Bendix Corporation, and retired after 25 years Cliff and Marg married in 1956, and settled in Grandview, where they raised their family. Together they attended many Scouting functions, sports events, band and choir concerts, plays and musicals, in support of their children and grandchildren. Cliff was a member of the Radio Control Sport Flyers in Grandview. He was a stickler for building his own planes. He taught both his son and grandson to fly, as well as many members of the flying club. He even built a flying lawn mower. Cliff was preceded by his parents Jesse and Harriet Albright, six siblings, his in-laws and brother-in-law, and his infant son Joseph. He is survived by his wife Margaret, of the home, sister Gladys Baum, sister-in-law Betty Albright, daughter Andria Albright and Dean Barrett, grandson Christopher Hestand, grandson Daniel Hestand and Jennifer Wolf (Brian), granddaughter Melissa and Wyatt Mark (McKinley, Maggie), daughter Wendy and Steve Ellis, grandson Cody and Elisha Ellis (Cooper and Macie), granddaughter Emily and Jake Damron (Melody), son Kevin and Whitney Albright, grandson Bennett, granddaughter Lindzie Hollon (Madi, Izzy, Gunner, Hallie), grandson Chris Hollon (Angel, Christian, London), grandson Connor Oswald and Emily, "adopted daughter" Joan Van Vactor, special friends John, George, and Jo, many nieces, nephews, and friends. As per Cliff's wishes, there will be no service. Donations may be made in Cliff's name to The Sarah Cannon Fund at , P.O. Box 23197, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019