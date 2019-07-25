Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Clifton E. Erichson Jr. Obituary
Clifton E. Erichson, Jr. Clifton E. Erichson, Jr., 77 of Independence, MO, passed away July 23, 2019 at Rosewood Health and Rehab Center. He was born on July 25, 1941 in Kansas City, MO to Clifton Sr. and Mary (Hicklin) Erichson. Clifton played in AAA baseball before serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War era. He retired from Lake City Ammunition Plant. A fan of all sports, including Royals, Chiefs and MU Tigers. He also loved dancing, listening to music, and watching classic movies. Besides his parents, Clifton was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Patton. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Antonia; daughters, Kippy Crouch (Stephen) of Peculiar and Angie Kay Brady (James) of Greenwood; and three grandchildren; stepson, Paul Juarez (Jan) of Grain Valley; stepdaughter, Patricia Sims (Robert) of Raymore; brother, Harry Erichson (Pat) of Loman, ID and sister, Pam Jordan; four step-grandchildren and three great step-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 10:30 am-12:30 pm on Friday, July 26 at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd KCMO, with a funeral service following at 12:30 pm. Entombment will follow in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to One Community Hospice. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019
