|
|
Clint E. Simmons Clint E Simmons, 75, left this earth to be with his Lord on July 23, 2019, at home with his loving wife Susan and faithful dog Rusty by his side. Clint was born on November 16, 1943 in Springfield, MO. He was predeceased by his parents Clinton Simmons and Gennieve Tankersley, and brothers Paul and Mike Simmons. He is survived by his wife, two daughters Shannon Reynolds, and Kelly Powell (Leroy), stepson Aaron Connor (Jenny), stepdaughter Kimberly Connor, six grandchildren Brett and Derek Reynolds, Dylan, Abby, Cameron and Brandon Connor, sisters Betty Perkins, Mary Glauser, brothers Bill (JoAnn), Raymond (Marilyn), and John (Donna), along with many nieces and nephews. Before General Motors, Clint sold shoes and was a meat cutter. He worked at the GM Fairfax plant for nearly 37 years. He was a loyal member of UAW Local 31, serving the union members passionately as a strong union rep and chairman of Local 31 for most of his years there. He was a believer in fairness and truth. You always knew where you stood with Clint, and he would fight for what's right for the members he represented, as well as for his family. Clint also had a passion for fishing, bowling, and antique cars. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother to his whole family, and a friend to so many. Our hearts are broken. He will be missed tremendously. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 1:00pm Sat. July 27, 2019, White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO with a service starting at 1:00pm. Entombment White Chapel Cemetery. Family suggests memorial gifts to Wayside Waifs.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 26, 2019