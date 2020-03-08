Kansas City Star Obituaries
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 Ne Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 436-2900
Clinton D. Creasy

Clinton D. Creasy Obituary
Clinton D. Creasy Clinton Creasy, 48, passed away March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Wed. March 11, 2020 at Souder Family Funeral Home with a visitation from 10-12 PM. Burial in Mt Moriah Freeman Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Sabrina; children, Alex and Allison Creasy; parents, Dan and Sylvia Creasy; sister, Cindy Battaglia. Please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com for full obituary information and to express your condolences.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
