Kansas City Star Obituaries
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Clyde D."Bump" Haynes

Clyde D."Bump" Haynes Obituary
Clyde D."Bump" Haynes Clyde D. "Bump" Haynes, 72, passed away at the home on November 29, 2019. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Tues, Dec. 3, 2019 from 6-8pm; Funeral will be at Grandview Park Presbyterian Church, 1613 Wilson Blvd, KCK on Wednesday, Dec 4, 2019 at 1pm with visitation time at 12pm. Bump was born November 15, 1947 in KC, MO to Captain Clyde D. and Jacquelyn E. (Houston) Haynes. He was a graduate of Ward High School in 1965 and married Linda Spillman February 17, 1973. He retired from Exxon Mobil after 30 years. He was a long time member of Grandview Park Presbyterian Church in KCK and was very active in the church for many years. Bump is preceded in death by his parents Captain Clyde D. Haynes and Jacquelyn E. Birdsong and sister Georgina Anderson. Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Kelly (Eric) Schriever and Angie Haynes (John) Crocker; grandchildren, Nathaniel Haynes Rocha, Eliza Schmaltz, Gabriel and Jacob Schriever; sister, Paula Birdsong (Mike) Ellis; brother-in law, Tom Anderson and Lisa (Steve) Mansaw who was like a third daughter as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to his Dr. Darcy Puls who went above and beyond the call of duty to help Bump and the family. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests Grandview Park Presbyterian Church in KC, KS or Good Shepherd Hospice Independence, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019
