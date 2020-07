Or Copy this URL to Share

Clyde E. F. Harris 19, passed away June 24, 2020. Funeral services were July 11, at Justice Center 2908 Indiana Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Golden Gate Funeral & Cremation Services



