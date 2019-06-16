Clyde Edwards McBride III Clyde passed away at home on May 9, 2019. He was born in Kansas City on January 8, 1941 to Frances Jane Caveney and Clyde Edwards McBride Jr. Clyde attended Prairie Grade School, Pembroke Country Day School and the University of Kansas before enlisting in the Army in 1961.Clyde joined the Toedman cab company after his military service and retired after 30 years as an independent driver, owning his own cab. He took pride in managing his debt free lifestyle. In 1996 Clyde suffered a stroke and shortly thereafter was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Along with his own health concerns he took on the care of his father becoming his primary caregiver. A lifelong bachelor, he was a friendly, helpful guy in spite of his shyness. Clyde loved sports. In retirement he began his day reading the Kansas City Star, starting with the sports pages, and on weekends often had at least four TV's running with a variety of teams in action. More recently he especially enjoyed soccer. Clyde was preceded in death by parents, his Aunt Helen and sister Andrea. He is survived by sister Nancy Ann, South Carolina siblings Jane, Debra and Mark, niece Mary Ann, nephews Patrick and Sam, cousins Paul, Barbara, Helen, Liz, Susie and Nancy Lynn. Services have been held.



