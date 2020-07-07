Clydia Anne Case Clydia Anne "Cookie" Case passed away on June 19, 2020 in Lee's Summit, MO. Mother, Doctor, and Mahomie, Clydia was born Oct 21, 1943 to Clyde Talmadge Case, Jr and Anne Irene Kemp Case in Lexington, KY She received a BA from Eastern Kentucky University, M.Ed from Xavier University, and Ph.D. from UMKC. She was a licensed psychologist in Missouri. Married to Stephen Lynn Garnett on Oct 9, 1971, this union was blessed with their son, Corey Talmadge Garnett of Austin, TX Clydia was overjoyed to have recently reconnected with her birth daughter, Caroline Lemon Bunce of Raleigh, NC Dr. Case dedicated her life to education. She founded the University Counseling Services at Truman State University and retired after 31 years as a counselor, instructor, and administrator at Metropolitan Community College. Clydia was recognized by the Governor's Excellence in Education Award, inclusion in "Outstanding Young Women of America", and membership in Delta Kappa Gamma. She is preceded in death by her brother Ronald Fields and is survived by her son Corey, grandson Paul Coulter Garnett, birth daughter Caroline, brother Robert Roquemore, and innumerable nieces, nephews, and friends Her cremains will be interred with family in Lawrenceburg, KY. Memorial services to be held at a later date. Clydia would be honored by donations to MCC-Blue River Emergency Student Funds, MCC Foundation, 3200 Broadway, KC MO 64111



