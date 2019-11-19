|
Cody James Gibson Cody James Gibson, 23, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on November 13, 2019. Cody was born April 11, 1996, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Cody graduated from Olathe East, Highschool 2014, then continued on his path and joined the Army-Airborne Infantry. In 2015, Cody was jump training and had a horrific accident which left him disabled for life. Cody was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma shortly after his accident and fought a good fight until November 13, 2019, this is the day Heaven received another angel. Cody was selfless and generous and always saw the humor in every situation. Cody is survived by his mother, Christy (Martin) Chapple and husband Johnny Chapple, father, Mitchell Gibson and wife Amber Gibson, brother, Christian Gibson, sister, Savana Gibson, grandmother, Peggy Howell, grandfather, Eddie Gibson, grandfather Rusty Harris, uncle, Shelby Harris, aunt Felicia Harris, aunt, Kaye Gee. Cody's memorial will be held at Lee's Summit VFW post 5789 on November 23, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019