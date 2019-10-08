Kansas City Star Obituaries
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home Inc
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bonner Springs United Methodist Church
425 W. Morse
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Edwardsville Cemetery
Resources
1938 - 2019
Colene Sanders Obituary
Colene Sanders Vallis Colene Sanders, 81, of Bonner Springs, KS passed away peacefully at the Piper Senior Living in Kansas City, KS surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5 to 7 pm, Wed., Oct. 9, at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home in Bonner Springs, KS and the Funeral will be at 10 am, on Thur., Oct. 10, at the Bonner Springs United Methodist Church at 425 W. Morse with burial to follow in the Edwardsville Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Church. Colene was born on Sept. 24, 1938 in Abernathy, TX. She graduated from Bethany Nazarene College and received her B.S. in Education. She started her teaching career in Dighton, KS while raising her family. She later continued her education by receiving her Master's in Education from Fort Hays State University. In 1977 she moved to Bonner Springs, KS and worked as a teacher for the U.S.D. #204. She loved working as a teacher for more than 32 years, during that time she received many awards and was a big part of many children's lives. She was the Outstanding Teacher of the Year both in Bonner Springs and Dighton, KS, Past President and Treasurer of the Bonner Springs K.N.E.A., Sinai-Timmons P.T.A. and the Edwardsville P.T.A. and the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority. She was the Reading Coordinator for U.S.D. #204 from 1994-1998 and received the Trendsetter Award for Setting up the Title I Extended Day Kindergarten. She was a longtime member of the Bonner Springs United Methodist Church and their Bell Choir. She is survived by her two sons, Mike Reed and his wife Sue and Randy Reed and his wife Shelly, all of Bonner Springs, KS; her mother Floreine Patterson of Wylie, TX. One brother Ladell Patterson of Okeechobee, FL two sisters Lajuana Grindstaff of Wylie, TX and Barbara Brown of Tallahassee, FL. Six grandchildren Matt (Jess), Ryan (Jenna), Nicole, Caitlin, Micaela and Morgan. And five great grandchildren Jillian, Jayse, Leo, Wyatt and Mikah.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019
