Colleen Gahr Colleen O'Connor Gahr, age 42, passed away in her sleep on May 1, 2019 in her Kansas City, MO home. Born in Bellevue, WA to parents who love her more than life itself, she was the baby of the family and little sister to adoring big brothers Matt & Jake. Even though she leaves us way too soon, she packed a ton of fun and love into her life. As a child, she was a rebellious little independent thinker who preferred laughing with her friends (and sometimes getting into trouble with them, too) over schoolwork and studying. But those friends knew a good time was in store when Colleen was around, a truth that remained 'til the very end. Indeed, many of the people reading this can probably hear her legendary, larger-than-life laugh right now. Colleen was an outgoing kid, and everywhere the Air Force moved her family, she quickly and easily made friends. From Washington to Michigan, Alabama to Massachusetts, and in Denmark, too, people learned that to know Colleen was to love her. As an adult, she didn't slow down, being hard core wherever she went. One of the highlights of her life was when she lived in Taiwan for two years teaching children English. Colleen loved kids, and because she always remained a grown-up kid herself, she was crazy, fun "Aunt Boog" to her niece and nephews whom she loved so much. Colleen was simply excited by life. She was a loud car-singer, Halloween costume award winner, cow aficionado, fierce Easter egg dyeing competitor, fireman admirer, inappropriately hilarious jokester, duct-taped overalls wearer, tequila shot shooter, goofy grinner, and all around up-for-anything, happy-go-lucky life-lover. She was also one heck of a nurse. Around 2010, after years of being a kick-butt bartender, Colleen decided to use her skills in empathy and helping people get through this thing called life as a nurse, which she did as well as anyone, most recently at St. Luke's Hospital in KC. Her friends and patients there knew her as a big-hearted, expertly skilled and compassionate caregiver, and she was so proud to be recently named recipient of a nursing award for her specialty that will now be awarded posthumously. The immense outpouring of love and memories from family and friends during this time is a testament to a life well-lived and has been so comforting. Colleen's family wishes to thank the many people who have expressed their sympathies. Survivors include parents Pat & Fred Gahr (Kansas City, MO), brother Matt Gahr and his family of Kelly, Shea & Cade (Carlsbad CA), brother Jake Gahr and his family of Katie, Jack & Sam (Kansas City, MO), and countless friends all over the globe. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14th, from 4-6 p.m. at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 15th at noon at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116, followed by procession to her resting place at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Colleen's name to the . Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary