Kansas City Star Obituaries
Colleen M. Hopper

Colleen M. Hopper Obituary
Colleen M. Hopper Colleen Hopper, 86, passed away November 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm Wednesday, December 4th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO followed by prayer services at 1pm. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Colleen was born on July 27, 1933 in Bottineau, ND to John E. and Jessie Gallagher. Colleen retired from Bendix after 37 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman Hopper; two infant sons and a brother, John Gallagher. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Anderson and husband Kirk, grandchildren; Matt Ely and wife Christine, Logan Anderson and husband James Cisneros, and Scott Anderson, several great grandchildren; sisters; Wilma Wurzer and Patricia Maloney, as well as several nieces and nephews. Condolences to the family may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019
