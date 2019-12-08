Kansas City Star Obituaries
Colleen M. O'Hagan

Colleen M. O'Hagan Obituary
Colleen M. O'Hagan Colleen M. O'Hagan, 69, passed away December 4, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30- 10:30am Thursday, December 12th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4101 E. 105 th Terr, KCMO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Josephor St. Thomas More Church. Colleen was born October 13, 1950 in Holyoke, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Survivors include her children, PatrickMcGalliardand wife Lauraand LaurynHaakeand husband Patrick; 7 grandchildren and 5 brothers. The obituary in its entirety can viewed atwww.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
