|
|
Colleen H. Wiss Colleen Wiss, 86, of Kansas City, KS passed away October 29, 2019. She leaves behind her husband Earl Wiss of the home, her son Christopher Wiss of New York, NY, her daughter Holly Snow of Kansas City, KS and her granddaughter Ashleigh Snow of Denver, CO. Memorial services will be at a later date. Colleen was a life long dog lover. Please make memorial contributions in her name (and Charly Wiss) to L L Dog Rescue, Shawnee Mission, KS, lldogrescue.org. Please visit Colleen's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019