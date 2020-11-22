Concha (Connie) Cridlebaugh
August 18, 1944 - November 10, 2020
Riverside, Missouri - Concha "Connie", "Chum" Cridlebaugh, 76, passed away unexpectedly on November 10th, 2020 at her residence in Riverside, MO.
Connie was born on August 18th, 1944 in Center, CO and was raised by Martin and Victoria (Ortiz) Almanza of St. Joseph, MO.
Connie graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph, MO in 1962. Upon graduation from high school she moved to Kansas City, MO and ultimately enrolled in the Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Radiological Technology, graduating in 1969. Connie started her radiological technologist career at Children's Mercy Hospital then transitioned to working at the University of Missouri Dental School. In later years, Connie worked as a medical assistant at a variety of facilities including Gashland Clinic, University of Kansas Medical Center, and Concentra. It is through her work as a radiological technologist and medical assistant that she touched many lives and made lifelong friends.
Connie was proceeded in death by her parents, Martin and Victoria (Ortiz) Almanza, her brothers Tommie and George Almanza, sisters Evelyn Soper, Margaret Owens, and Josephine Deaton.
Survivors include her son Phillip (Laura) Cridlebaugh; grandchildren Peyton and Emily Cridlebaugh, son, Sean Cridlebaugh, all of Kansas City, MO; her brother, Ed (Mary Lou) Almanza, Lawrence, KS; her sister, Henrietta Massie, Nashville, TN, her former husband, Lloyd Cridlebaugh, Kansas City, MO, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Connie was so very proud of her family and never failed to hug her children and grandchildren and tell them how much she loved them each and every time she saw them. She will be fondly missed.
Arrangements have been made through the Cremation Center of Kansas City with a celebration of Connie's life being held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to Special Olympics
of Missouri at somo.org
.