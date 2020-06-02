Connie Haggerty
Connie Haggerty Connie Rose Haggerty, 81, passed away May 28, 2020. A private service will be held at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Independence, MO, with burial following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and donations, the Haggerty family asks that you say a prayer together as a family. Please visit and share memories and stories of our sweet mom at www.passantinobros.com, where her complete obituary can be found.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
