So sorry to hear of Connies passing! Have not seen her for many years , but have so many memories of her Mom & My Mother when we were kids! Wed always be together with her sisters & my sister Carol! We would always go to Aunt Clara & cousin Frances house & the women would visit & we would go up to the 3rd. Floor & play! Toni would remember these great times. May she Rest In Peace .
Cousin Gerry DiGiovanni Ragusa
Connie Haggerty Connie Rose Haggerty, 81, passed away May 28, 2020. A private service will be held at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Independence, MO, with burial following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and donations, the Haggerty family asks that you say a prayer together as a family. Please visit and share memories and stories of our sweet mom at www.passantinobros.com, where her complete obituary can be found.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.