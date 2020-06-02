Connie Haggerty
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Haggerty Connie Rose Haggerty, 81, passed away May 28, 2020. A private service will be held at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Independence, MO, with burial following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and donations, the Haggerty family asks that you say a prayer together as a family. Please visit and share memories and stories of our sweet mom at www.passantinobros.com, where her complete obituary can be found.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Connies passing! Have not seen her for many years , but have so many memories of her Mom & My Mother when we were kids! Wed always be together with her sisters & my sister Carol! We would always go to Aunt Clara & cousin Frances house & the women would visit & we would go up to the 3rd. Floor & play! Toni would remember these great times. May she Rest In Peace .
Cousin Gerry DiGiovanni Ragusa
Gerry Ragusa
Family
June 1, 2020
Gary and Lisa and the entire Haggerty family i'm so sorry for your loss. God Bless you all!
Nick Conforti
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved