Connie Isernhagen Connie Lou Isernhagen, 77, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Connie was born in Polk County, WI, to Rudy and Amanda Larson on November 13, 1942. She graduated from Clear Lake High School and attended Augsburg College and University of Wisconsin, River Falls. Her devotion to children led her to teach at Stilwell Preschool, where she was much loved and remembered by the children who attended there. Connie was married to Roland Isernhagen for 55 years. They were parents to four children: Brad, Greg, Curt and Mary; one grandchild: Ashley Proctor Johnson; and two great-grandchildren: Colin and Siena. Connie is survived by husband Roland, sons Brad of Carlsbad, CA, Curt of St. Paul, MN and daughter Mary of New York, NY. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters and beloved son Greg. Connie was a friend to so many in all the places she lived, particularly Johnson County, and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS on July 11th at 11:00am, followed by an informal potluck picnic in front of the home at W. 123rd Terrace. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Save the Children (savethechildren.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 26, 2020.