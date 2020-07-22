1/
Connie L. Schlueter
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie L. Schlueter Connie Schlueter, age 83, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Connie was born May 16, 1937 in Fremont, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Duane and Pauline Steinbach. Connie graduated from Fremont High School in 1956 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She later moved to Kansas City, Missouri and was employed with Hallmark Cards, Inc. Connie married Walter L. Schlueter in 1960 and was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, Walter Schlueter of the home, her son, Mike Schlueter (Leigh Anne) and daughter, Kimberly White (Mike). A graveside service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lee's Summit Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd St., Lee' Summit, MO Memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Lee's Summit Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved