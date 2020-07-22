Connie L. Schlueter Connie Schlueter, age 83, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Connie was born May 16, 1937 in Fremont, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Duane and Pauline Steinbach. Connie graduated from Fremont High School in 1956 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where she was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She later moved to Kansas City, Missouri and was employed with Hallmark Cards, Inc. Connie married Walter L. Schlueter in 1960 and was a longtime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, Walter Schlueter of the home, her son, Mike Schlueter (Leigh Anne) and daughter, Kimberly White (Mike). A graveside service will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lee's Summit Cemetery, 806 SE 3rd St., Lee' Summit, MO Memorial contributions can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700



