Connie L. (Clinkenbeard) Templin Connie L. (Clinkenbeard) Templin, 72, of Kansas City, passed away at home on Sept. 16th. Connie was born in Muskogee, OK to Ray and Dorothy Clinkenbeard on Feb. 15, 1948. She is survived by her husband, Jay Templin, of the home, brother Michael (Maurene) of Hulbert, OK, nephew Matthew of Shawnee, sister Pamela of Prairie Village, lots of family, and a host of friends. Private family graveside services with celebration of life to be held at a later date.