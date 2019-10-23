Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Troutwein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie L. Troutwein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie L. Troutwein Obituary
Connie L. Troutwein Connie Troutwein, 82, of Liberty, MO passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Connie was born March 19, 1937 in Clay Center, KS to the late Wayne and Fern Trautwein. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sharon Armstrong and brother Terry Trautwein. Survivors include nephew and niece Gary and Kelly Poole and beloved friend Helen Velasquez. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Sat St. Charles Catholic Church KC, MO. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment White Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.