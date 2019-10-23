|
|
Connie L. Troutwein Connie Troutwein, 82, of Liberty, MO passed away Oct. 19, 2019. Connie was born March 19, 1937 in Clay Center, KS to the late Wayne and Fern Trautwein. She was also preceded in death by her sister Sharon Armstrong and brother Terry Trautwein. Survivors include nephew and niece Gary and Kelly Poole and beloved friend Helen Velasquez. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Sat St. Charles Catholic Church KC, MO. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment White Chapel Cemetery. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019