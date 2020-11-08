Connie Marie Ashcraft
September 10, 1936 - November 1, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Connie Marie (Sager) Ashcraft passed away on November 1, 2020. Connie was born on September 10, 1936 to Elwin and Blanche Sager in Huron, South Dakota. She grew up in Huron and attended St. John's School of Nursing, graduating in 1957. She met her husband, Keith W. Ashcraft, in 1955 in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she was the maid-of honor and he was the best man for their respective best friends' wedding. They married after she graduated from nursing school in 1957, living in Lawrence, Kansas while Keith was finishing college. The Ashcraft family moved to Overland Park after Laura was born while Keith went to medical school. Nathan and Lisa were born while they lived in Overland Park. The family of 5 moved to London, England for a year while Keith completed his medical training. After London, the family lived for a year in Galveston and Jim was chosen to join the family. The Ashcraft family returned to Kansas City in 1973 and Connie focused on raising the family and managing a household and a husband.
Keith and Connie were fortunate to travel the world, to all continents except Antarctica. The family traveled together on many adventures from camping, traveling in Europe, to sailing on the ocean. She was active in all the of the children's school and extracurricular activities and sports. When the grandchildren began sports, she went to many of their games.
Outside the home she was involved with many organizations, Della Lamb Community Center, The Kansas City Repertory Theater, Kansas City Hospice, Children's Center for the Visually Impaired and Foster Adopt Connect, to name a few. Connie was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapter EG of Kansas City, Missouri since 1977 serving in many chapter offices.
She was a woman full of purity, justice, faith, truth, love, and grace. She was selfless, strong and courageous. She was a breast cancer survivor. She had a wonderful laugh and loved a good joke. She was a loving, supportive, and patient wife. She was a mother that made our house a home wherever we were and made sure it was filled with love and joy. She was an extraordinary Grandma Connie and a new Great Grandma. She was a loyal and faithful friend. Her faith assured her that she would be reunited with our Lord and the loved ones who arrived before her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Keith on July 29, 2019.
She is survived by her brother, LeRoy Sager; her sister, Marilyn Nelson; her four children, Laura Way (Dennis), Nathan Ashcraft (Ruth), Lisa White (Randy) and Jim Ashcraft (Debbie); her seven grandchildren, Jason Way (Caroline), Jonathan Way (Bevin); Sidney White (Cali), Sean White; Kyle Ashcraft (Amanda); Cpl Griffin Ashcraft, USMC and Lily Ashcraft; and her first great-grandchild, Eloise Way. She will be missed by each of those she left behind, and we will carry the love she gave us in our hearts forever. She is dancing with Dad in heaven!
Our mother would want everyone to be safe and stay home instead of gathering to celebrate her life. To honor her, be loving and kind to one another. To celebrate her life, please donate to Foster Adopt Connect, 18600 E. 37th Terrace S, Independence, MO 64057. Condolences may be expressed at www.kccremation.com
.