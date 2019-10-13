Home

Connie Sue (Wacker) Boucher Connie Sue Boucher (Wacker), 68, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on Saturday, September 28th at North Kansas City Hospital. A Celebration Of Life service will be held Saturday, October 19th visitation starting at 1:00pm with service starting at 2:00pm at Journey Church located 1021 Brown St, Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Cancer Care Center at the University of Kansas Health System. Donations can be made in honor of Connie Boucher, made payable to the University of Kansas Health System and mailed to the University of Kansas Health System, Fund Development, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Suite 305,Westwood, KS 66205 or visit www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving to give online.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019
